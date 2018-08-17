The mobile home owned by Elvis on the ranch where he spent part of his honeymoon with Priscilla is up for auction





The 2 bedroom holiday home was bought by Elvis in the 1960s and located to his Circle G Ranch in Memphis, a short distance from Elvis' Graceland estate in Memphis.





The interior has been restored to how it was when Elvis stayed in it.





Elvis bought 8 mobile homes for his ranch near Graceland. He used his ranch as a getaway in the 1960s and moved into the ranch house immediately after purchasing the property.





But Elvis also liked his so-called 'Memphis Mafia' around and decided the way to do that was to buy eight house trailers near the lake on the property.





The accommodation for the group was set back on the 163-acre property, however, Elvis loved spending time there and a s a result, he ordered his two-bedroom trailer for him and Priscilla also be moved.





The mobile home comes complete with the original paperwork including a notarized bill of sale dated 1967 which was signed by Elvis himself.

The auction comes just months after a private jet owned by Elvis also went up for auction.





Each year on the anniversary of his death, fans from all over the world flock to his Graceland estate to honour the singer and actor.





It will go under the hammer at GWS Auctions next week, who say the trailer is a 'piece of rock and roll history' and gives the highest bidder a chance to own an early piece of Elvis Presley history and one, which many believe, were the happiest years of his life.





The exterior of the mobile home. Elvis, often called the King, died exactly 41 years ago today on August 16, 1977 at the age of 42





Take a peek into what it looks like:







