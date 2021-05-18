WATCH: A look at Emirates’ new Premium Economy seats

Emirates unveiled its Premium Economy seats for the first time at Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2021 this week, and it looks super luxurious.

Visitors at ATM also experienced the Boeing 777-300ER First Class fully enclosed private suites exhibit, Boeing 777 Business Class seat, the newly refreshed A380 OnBoard lounge, the First Class Shower Spa and the latest version of Economy Class seats.

The new Premium Economy seats offer plenty of space for travellers and its cream coloured anti-stain leather with automobile inspired stitching details and a wood panel finishing creates added comfort.

The new seats will also feature 6-way adjustable headrests, calf rests and footrests for support when travellers fly.

There are also in-seat charging points, a wider dining table and side cocktail table, and ample storage space.

According to Emirates, Premium Economy seats are available on its A380 flight EK03/04 to London Heathrow.

"These seats are only available as instant upgrades until we have more aircraft with Premium Economy cabins. Keep an eye out for our announcements as you’ll be able to book our Premium Economy class seats soon.

"We try not to give our secrets away, but there are lots of reasons why we give complimentary on‑the‑spot upgrades. It might be the number of bookings we have and other operational reasons," the airline posted on its website.

It may take South Africa a while to experience the new seats. Emirates’ flights from South Africa will remain suspended until May 30, 2021.

The decision is in line with government directives that restrict the entry of travellers originating from South Africa into the UAE.

Daily passenger flights to Johannesburg will operate as EK763. Outbound passenger services on EK 764 remain suspended.