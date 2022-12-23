In the latest airport drama, a young mother is facing charges of aggravated battery, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct after her violent outburst at Miami International Airport. According to reports, 25-year-old Camila McMillie was at an American Airlines counter after missing her connecting flight to New York City on Tuesday, December 20, when she said her two children had vanished at the airport.

In surveillance footage and videos circulating on social media, McMillie is seen shouting at the airline’s agents to find her children. The distressed mother turns violent and starts trashing equipment during her outburst and ends up injuring an employee. Miami INTL.. what airline do you think this is and where do you think they’re going? lol pic.twitter.com/8DD0DDzBoW — Sandra (@MsMiyayo305) December 21, 2022 American media outlet, “Local10.com”, reported that police reports said that McMillie’s children, aged 6 and 8, had gone to the toilet without telling her. Reports also revealed that the American Airlines employee suffered a bruise to her right shoulder area and the airline estimated the property damage at about $10 000 (R171 110).