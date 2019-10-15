WATCH: Autistic boy, 8, treats fellow passengers to impromptu song
Hardin said JW had come a long way from his early years when he was "pretty-non-verbal". Autism is a complex neuro-behavioral condition that includes impairment in social interaction and developmental language, according to WebMD. Because of the range of symptoms, it is now called autism spectrum disorder (ASD).
She expressed her gratitude to the crew for giving him a moment to shine. "I'm so grateful to Southwest Airlines for being welcoming and inclusive to all their patrons," she told the Daily Mail.
