The Blue Headed Tree lizard is a very large Agama, reaching about 15 inches in length. Agamas have strong limbs. Their bodies are compact and spiny. The scales on the body are small and keeled, with those along the back larger and mixed with scattered, enlarged, spiny scales.





These beautiful lizards are frequently seen nodding their heads in display whilst clinging to a tree trunk. Most Agamas are terrestrial, but this species is arboreal. They come to the ground only to cross to another tree, and occasionally to eat.





When threatened, they retreat around the tree trunk, always keeping the trunk between themselves and danger. They will gape the mouth widely, showing the bright orange mouth lining, and will deliver a painful bite if caught. Contrary to popular belief, they are not poisonous.

Kuno Stielau, told Latestsightings.com:





I was visiting the Marakele National Park when I caught sight of the lizard eyeing out a caterpillar on the tree. It would not approach it whilst I was there so I set my camera to record on the tripod, and went for lunch. When I looked at the footage, I noticed that a beetle had unfortunately also joined the lunch party and became part of the menu much to the lizard''s delight. I had to laugh at how cheeky the lizard looked." ."





Looking at the smaller things often gives as much enjoyment, or even more, than the larger things. Anticipate what nature will do and set up for it.