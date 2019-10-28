Holiday flings are something to be treasured, a fleeting moment when two people meet, hook up and then go their separate ways. But not these two.
This couple allegedly met at a Moscow airport and proceeded to engage in a sex act while on a flight to Vladivostok, eastern Russia, news.com.au reported.
The alleged incident took place in front of shocked fellow passengers, and it was even filmed. According to reports, police accused them of being drunk and performing oral sex in economy class.
The pair are now facing up to 15 days “administrative arrest” and a fine, according to the Russian Interior Ministry.
The couple were asked to stop when angrily confronted by a flight attendant: “Come on, now, calm down and settle down quickly,” she said.