WATCH: Couple filmed performing oral sex on Moscow flight









File photo: The couple were asked to stop when angrily confronted by a flight attendant. Picture: Flickr.com Holiday flings are something to be treasured, a fleeting moment when two people meet, hook up and then go their separate ways. But not these two. This couple allegedly met at a Moscow airport and proceeded to engage in a sex act while on a flight to Vladivostok, eastern Russia, news.com.au reported. The alleged incident took place in front of shocked fellow passengers, and it was even filmed. According to reports, police accused them of being drunk and performing oral sex in economy class. The pair are now facing up to 15 days “administrative arrest” and a fine, according to the Russian Interior Ministry. The couple were asked to stop when angrily confronted by a flight attendant: “Come on, now, calm down and settle down quickly,” she said.

“The plane will land and you will get out of here.

“Get your penis in your pants. Right now.

“Get your hand off his penis. Right now.”

In other footage, the man is told by another fight attendant: “You know, the captain has been informed that you performed oral sex in a public place.

“There is video footage, and we will be forced to report you to police…

“You were performing unacceptable actions in a public place.”

Police did not reveal the names of the pair but the man was said to be from Vladivostok and the woman from Nakhodka.

Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper reported that they had met at Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow before boarding the plane. According to sources, the incident occurred on an eight-hour flight on a state-owner carrier.