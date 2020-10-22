WATCH: Delta passenger who refused to wear a mask punches flight attendant

Some travellers who refuse to wear a mask are getting violent with flight attendants trying to enforce onboard protocols. In the latest incident, a Delta flight attendant was captured on video being hit by a passenger for being told to wear a mask. Journalist Suzanne Kianpour posted the video on her Twitter. Here’s what happened on our @delta flight from #Miami to #Atlanta tonight after a passenger refused to wear a mask as per policy and then gets into altercation with flight attendant. Video via @kingcoreythefirst on IG pic.twitter.com/TBBYq1VCBb — Suzanne Kianpour (@KianpourWorld) October 20, 2020 She posted: “Been stuck on the tarmac in #Miami heading to #Atlanta as we continue on the #Elections2020 campaign trail. A passenger on this @Delta flight refuses policy to wear a mask. Then won’t get off the plane. Then hits flight attendant. Announcement that Miami Dade police on their way,” she posted. (sic) She credited the video to an Instagram user named @kingcoreythefirst.

User @KattyKay_ also posted about the flight: “ So, Miami police had to board this flight before someone who refused to wear a mask for a 1 hour 45 minute flight would get off the plane so we can push back out and take off, 3 hours late. Poor flight crew. 2020 really sucks. What are we becoming?” (sic)

So, Miami police had to board this flight before someone who refused to wear a mask for a 1 hour 45 minute flight would get off the plane so we can push back out and take off, 3 hours late. Poor flight crew. 2020 really sucks. What are we becoming? — Katty Kay (@KattyKay_) October 20, 2020

According to the Daily Mail, a statement by Delta said that there is nothing more important than the safety of our people and customers. It revealed that the two customers who did not comply with crew safety instructions were asked to deplane Flight 1997. The airline said they do not tolerate violence of any kind. They revealed the matter was under investigation.

No mask travellers

Earlier this year American Airlines removed influencer Brandon Straka from his flight to Dallas in June after he refused to wear a mask on the plane. Straka called the experience “insane”.

A recent incident saw Delta Air Lines remove two passengers who refused to wear a mask. The Delta flight from Detroit to Atlanta returned to the gate where the non-mask wearing passengers disembarked.