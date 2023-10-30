WATCH: Flight attendants keep passengers updated on Rugby World Cup score during flight to Zanzibar

Where were you on Saturday night when South Africa won the Rugby World Cup? While many people gathered at fan parks, pubs, shopping centres and others in the comfort of their own homes, there were people who were unable to watch the historic match.

TikTok user Andile @_andee001 was one of those people because she was on board a flight to Zanzibar. Even though she, and all the other passengers, were not able to watch the game, FlySafair cabin crew made sure that they were updated throughout the match. In her TikTok post captioned: “Missed the game but @FlySafair made sure we were in the loop!” one can see flight attendants walking up and down the aisle showing the scores on a small screen as the game was in progress.

Whenever the score changed in SA’s favour, one could hear passengers cheering. However, when the flight attendant walked down the aisle with the winning shot, passengers started shouting in delight. A few people jumped out of their seats in celebration.

“They understood the assignment,” commented one viewer. “Give the cabin crew a raise!” said another. Someone else commented: “This is amazing! Big ups to them.”