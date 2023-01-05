WATCH: Heated argument between passenger and flight attendant who ‘made my wife cry’

Being cooped up in an aeroplane with a bunch of strangers can lead to frayed nerves and tempers rising. This is evident in a recent video posted on TikTok of an altercation between a passenger and a flight attendant.

In the clip, filmed on board a Quantas Airlines flight waiting to leave Bali’s Denpasar Airport for Sydney, a husband and a flight attendant are seen arguing. The husband accuses the cabin crew of “making his wife cry”. ‘’Get out of my face. Get out of my face please,’' the husband tells the crew member, after accusing her of upsetting his wife and children. He called the flight attendant “rude and annoying”. ‘’All I’m saying is she was being rude, and she was screaming at my wife.’’

A passenger nearby suggests that the flight attendant call security, at which point the husband gets even more worked up. ‘’Bring them here, call the police. Bring them here!’’ he screams. ‘’You’re making my wife cry and now you’re getting angry at me?’’

This heated clash took place on a flight waiting to leave Bali's Denpasar Airport for Sydney on September 20. It seems the argument wasn't reaching any conclusion and the flight attendant was left with no choice but to call security. ''Tell security to come and take you as well,'' the angry man says. ''Who do you think you are? You're not the police.''

Eventually, the flight attendant comes back and he demands an apology from the crew: ‘’I’m telling you now they were being rude and it’s f***ing disgusting. Tell them to come and apologise to me.’’ The video ends with the flight attendant walking away from the argument. The video doesn’t make it clear why the wife was crying or what sparked the altercation, but viewers were happy to speculate.

One viewer commented: ‘’The context/// The cabin crew took away her baby’'s carrier, they then put it under the plane. they believed it was gone forever not on the plane.’’ Another said: ‘’They took away her baby carrier said they put it under in carriages on the plane but they just left it at the airport the husband saw…’’ Others shared that they, too, have had bad experiences on Qantas Airlines. ‘’I have been in the wrong end of belligerent flight attendants before on Qantas. My wife has terrible flight anxiety and the crew was rude to us,’’ one person wrote.