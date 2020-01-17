Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop page revealed an exciting announcement earlier this month- it will host its first wellness on-water experience.
The lifestyle brand posted on its Instagram page: “Our first wellness-on-water experience is coming soon. Set sail with us and @celebritycruises on #CelebrityApex. Expect to meet our roster of trailblazing healers, take part in transformative sessions across mind, body, and soul, and hear intimate conversation with GP & Elise—plus plenty of surprises. Link in bio for more details and info on tickets #goopatsea.” (sic).
The cruise, in partnership with Celebrity Cruises, will take place on August 26, 2020.
“We’ve coupled our commitment to wellness with goop’s incredible roster of cutting-edge doctors, practitioners, and thought leaders to bring you the ultimate wellness experience at sea,” Celebrity Cruises revealed on its website.
“On Celebrity Apex’s August 26, 2020 sailing, suite guests will have the opportunity to engage with goop Founder & CEO, Gwyneth Paltrow and goop’s chief content officer, Elise Loehnen via a Q+A, and work with their very best healers,” it added.