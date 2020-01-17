WATCH: Here’s why Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop at Sea cruise is facing criticism









Gwyneth Paltrow Goop at Sea cruise is facing criticism for its price and possible environmental damage. Picture: Instagram/CelebrityCruises. Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop page revealed an exciting announcement earlier this month- it will host its first wellness on-water experience. The lifestyle brand posted on its Instagram page: “Our first wellness-on-water experience is coming soon. Set sail with us and @celebritycruises on #CelebrityApex. Expect to meet our roster of trailblazing healers, take part in transformative sessions across mind, body, and soul, and hear intimate conversation with GP & Elise—plus plenty of surprises. Link in bio for more details and info on tickets #goopatsea.” (sic). The cruise, in partnership with Celebrity Cruises, will take place on August 26, 2020. “We’ve coupled our commitment to wellness with goop’s incredible roster of cutting-edge doctors, practitioners, and thought leaders to bring you the ultimate wellness experience at sea,” Celebrity Cruises revealed on its website. “On Celebrity Apex’s August 26, 2020 sailing, suite guests will have the opportunity to engage with goop Founder & CEO, Gwyneth Paltrow and goop’s chief content officer, Elise Loehnen via a Q+A, and work with their very best healers,” it added.

Travellers will set sail on the 11-day journey on board Celebrity Apex, the second ship in Celebrity Cruises’highly anticipated Edge series.

According to Express.co.uk, the Goop at Sea event has received criticism for its hefty prices.

The publication stated that tickets for the Celebrity Apex go up to $6,000 (around R86 223).

Many people have slammed the Goop at Sea event on the lifestyle page for its price.

User yogigrace108 posted: “@goop I guess health & wellness cruise for the elite 1%??? Aren’t there better things to do with your money like elevating the health & wellness for all the other people in the world struggling to make it? I understand self care but flaunting excessive wealth & disregard for the environment? No thanks! Take a look at what’s happening around the world! #entitlement.” (sic).

@cruiseactivists posted: “So tone deaf. @gwynethpaltrow is “uncoupled” from reality. 🌎.” (sic).

Others commented on its impact on the environment.

@nataliajanadesign commented: “Shame on you @goop and @gwynethpaltrow !

How can you justify to host a goop event on a cruise ship that burns up to 250 tons of fuel per day ?!?!? You clearly proofed is all wrong to be all so conscious. So disappointing 😔😔😔😔😔.” (sic).

@yogawithmagdalena commented Cruising ships are the biggest polluters ever. How can anyone even think of going on an internal detox while polluting the external environment? @gwynethpaltrow please refrain from ever advocating any environmental issues again.” (sic).

WATCH