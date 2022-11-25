WATCH: Honey badger gets lit on OBs papsak

The festive season is upon us and with that comes celebration and, often, papsak. And for some reason, one animal in particular wanted to join the party and got a little tipsy on OBS, or as we know it, Old Brown Sherry. Mike Sharman took to Twitter to post about a honey badger that found a box of OBS on the game vehicle.

Must have been a “lit” for everyone who was on the game drive. ‘’A honey badger found the box of OBS (sherry) on the game vehicle last night. We found him comatose next to the vehicle this morning. Then he gradually came round and staggered away…’’ the caption read. .@danielricciardo and South Africa will love this story from a WhatsApp



A honey badger found the box of OBs (sherry) on the game vehicle last night. We found him comatose next to the vehicle this morning. Then he gradually came round and staggered away… pic.twitter.com/PqT4LuJyyM — Mike Sharman (@mikesharman) November 24, 2022 In the clip the honey badger is seen stumbling and falling around and it seems rather confused. A young boy in the clip is heard saying: ‘’He is still too drunk to walk.’’ I’ve heard that one before.

Although it may be a matter of concern, one can’t help but giggle, and according to the videographer, the “drunky” badger seemed to be doing better than earlier. Geez, how much did he have to drink? But then again, this was probably the little guy’s first drink. Twitter users took this opportunity to crack a few jokes. ‘’Down on his luck after losing his job during Covid, poor Ratel fell on hard times resorting to copious amounts of OBS at his local park,’’ one user wrote.

‘’Some time back, one of our dogs got a hold of a bottle of whiskey. The same thing happened,’’ another wrote. So, it seems animals enjoy an occasional drink every now and then. I don’t think the honey badger realised that a heavy babalas was waiting for him the next morning. Let’s hope he made it out alive. Read the latest issue of IOL Travel digital magazine here.