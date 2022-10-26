WATCH: Hotel employee calmly puts irate guest in his place

A TikTok user who goes by the username, localtumbleweed, has gone viral for calmly handling an insolent customer at the hotel reception where she works. The video was uploaded on the night of October 23 and since has accrued over 28.9 million views.

“I understand, but what do you expect us to do?” the man asked. “We have two kids and us. We can’t all sleep on a King bed, that’s ridiculous.” The receptionist politely reiterates that the man had booked his reservation through a third party website, and as a result would have to take up the issues he had with his reservation through them. Unfortunately, the man refuses to take the advice until a bystander stepped in to try and diffuse the situation, which only made matters worse with the man appearing to hurl a threat toward the stranger before the receptionist suggested cancelling his reservation due to his rude behaviour.

A user by the name of Recca said: “Why can’t the kids sleep on the pull-out? I am so confused what his problem is.” Another user, Beans said: “You handled yourself so well! Idk why he had such a hard time understanding.” Read the latest issue of IOL Travel digital magazine here.