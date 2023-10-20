WATCH: How cute is this? Disney Africa and LIFT unveil plane livery just in time for holiday season

When it comes to collaborations, this might be one of the most adorable yet. The Walt Disney Company Africa and South African domestic airline LIFT this week unveiled a co-branded celebratory aircraft livery to kick-off Disney’s biggest festive campaign in the country, ‘May Your Wishes Come True’.

The livery features some of the most iconic and memorable characters from Disney, Marvel and Star Wars. "To mark our 100th year anniversary, The Walt Disney Company is celebrating the fans and storytellers who have sparked the joy and magic that embodies Disney over the last century,“ said Christine Service, Senior Vice President and General Manager of The Walt Disney Company Africa. “We hope that this exciting and unique collaboration with LIFT will bring delight to travellers of all ages this holiday season as we mark this milestone anniversary,” added Service.

The Disney inspired plane (tail number ZS-GAS) will appear in South African skies and at airports from October 20 and service routes between Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.

On board, the little ones can expect special Disney and LIFT surprises, as well as activity packs to make flying a breeze during the busy holiday season. On why the airline decided to parnter with Disney Africa, Jonathan Ayache, CEO of LIFT, explained: “As a beloved family brand, Disney is a perfect fit for LIFT. “With our new livery, together we celebrate the love, magic and family togetherness that signals the festive season.