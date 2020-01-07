Passenger shaming is a real thing - beware of your every move because you could be filmed without you even knowing it. Picture: Flickr.com

Most airline passengers can relate to the pain of flying economy. From the shortage of legroom to the less than delicious in-flight meals, it's a constant struggle to make the most of things.

But making things as comfortable can come with its own set of problems, especially if it leads to the discomfort of others. Passenger shaming is a real thing - beware of your every move because you could be filmed without you even knowing it.

One example of this is a video, which has now gone viral, of a passenger using her feet to swipe the interactive screen on the headrest in front of her. 

The footage shows the unnamed person using their big toe to navigate the in-flight system with not a care in the world, and seems unaware of the unhygienic ramifications of their actions.

The video was posted to Instagram account @passengershaming and was met with obvious disgust.

"So we have a preflight video for safety....I think it’s time we have a preflight/during boarding video about flight etiquette," posted one Instagram user in reaction to the video.

"If she had no arms I’d give her a pass but we all know this is not the case," said another.

One user even went as far as calling for bare feet on planes to be banned: "So disgusting, bare feet on planes needs to be banned."

Another managed to see the funny side and made light of the situation by saying "That's the same way she goes through Tinder."