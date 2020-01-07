Passenger shaming is a real thing - beware of your every move because you could be filmed without you even knowing it. Picture: Flickr.com

Most airline passengers can relate to the pain of flying economy. From the shortage of legroom to the less than delicious in-flight meals, it's a constant struggle to make the most of things. But making things as comfortable can come with its own set of problems, especially if it leads to the discomfort of others. Passenger shaming is a real thing - beware of your every move because you could be filmed without you even knowing it.

One example of this is a video, which has now gone viral, of a passenger using her feet to swipe the interactive screen on the headrest in front of her.

The footage shows the unnamed person using their big toe to navigate the in-flight system with not a care in the world, and seems unaware of the unhygienic ramifications of their actions.

The video was posted to Instagram account @passengershaming and was met with obvious disgust.