WATCH: Inside Kim Kardashian’s new $150m private jet

Kim Kardashian returned to Los Angeles in her new $150 million (about R2.3 billion) jet over the weekend. The 41-year-old star had the G65OER private jet built from scratch, and she waited a year to fly the custom-made plane from Milan to the US.

Kim designed the jet's lavish interior with the help of Tommy Clements and Waldo Fernandez, according to TMZ. The cabin features cashmere finishes and leather seats, and the cream-coloured interior matches her home in Los Angeles.

Kim is reported to have spent as much as $150m on the jet, including all of the customisations. The 18-seater plane is said to be similar to the one owned by Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon. Meanwhile, Kim started dating comedian Pete Davidson in 2021.

And the TV star – who has North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with her estranged husband Kanye West – is said to have wowed her boyfriend with her ability to balance her parenting role and her various business interests. A source recently said: "It's actually been really fun and easy and there's no pressure. "Pete loves that Kim is such a great, hands-on mom and also a boss. She has created an empire and Pete really respects that she has been able to balance multiple successful businesses and a stressful divorce all at the same time.

"He admires her class and thinks she is a supermom." The loved-up duo are also said to have great "chemistry" when they're together. The insider added: "Kim and Pete are always laughing together and are constantly in hysterics.