WATCH: It never gets old as viral video of DJ Khaled shopping for a plane resurfaces

A video of DJ Khaled shopping for a jet has been making rounds on social media exactly a year after it was first posted online. In the video, the Grammy Award winning DJ is seen walking towards a Boeing jet parked on the runway.

“They want you in your propeller plane jet,” he said comically on a voiceover of the video. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiss 100 Kenya (@kiss100kenya)

“There’s nothing wrong with that, but that’s what they want you in, so we decided to get a Boeing. “We’re just really here shopping. I like flying my Global 7500, but I decided, you know, I can travel the world in that, but I’m not gonna do that. I might wanna feel like Drake.” As he entered the plane, he added, “I wanna travel the world, and I wanna travel the world with me and my friends and my family. I wanna do shows all over the world. I wanna touch every stadium, every arena, and I wanna touch every intimate, beautiful event.”