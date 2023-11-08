WATCH: It never gets old as viral video of DJ Khaled shopping for a plane resurfaces

A video of DJ Khaled shopping for a jet has been making rounds on social media exactly a year after it was first posted online.
In the video, the Grammy Award winning DJ is seen walking towards a Boeing jet parked on the runway.
“They want you in your propeller plane jet,” he said comically on a voiceover of the video.
“There’s nothing wrong with that, but that’s what they want you in, so we decided to get a Boeing.
“We’re just really here shopping. I like flying my Global 7500, but I decided, you know, I can travel the world in that, but I’m not gonna do that. I might wanna feel like Drake.”
As he entered the plane, he added, “I wanna travel the world, and I wanna travel the world with me and my friends and my family. I wanna do shows all over the world. I wanna touch every stadium, every arena, and I wanna touch every intimate, beautiful event.”
He also touched on how people around the world had been wanting him to visit their countries but he hadn’t seen many places because he only started flying a few years ago after overcoming his phobia of flying.
“So I’m looking at jets and I told my jet guy ‘I wanna feel like Drake’… so world I’m gonna see you soon, we travelling the world.”
Khaled’s reference to Drake is in relation to the Canadian rapper having his own massive $185-million custom Boeing 767 private jet, which he’s dubbed Air Drake.