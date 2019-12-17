Travellers on Qantas Flight QF 575, a 271-seat Airbus A330, had to evacuate the plane following a hydraulic leak.
According to Airlines Ratings, Qantas passengers were forced to evacuate a Perth-bound plane via its emergency slides.
Apparently, passengers had to evacuate after a foul “smoke-like haze” filled the cabin.
According to the publication, the flight was en route to Perth when the aircraft experienced a hydraulic problem 20 minutes into the flight. The captain had to head back to Sydney Airport where it took off. While heading back to the Sydney Airport, a foul-smelling burning smell filled the cabin. The smoked filled cabin prompted the captain to call an evacuation.