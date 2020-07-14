WATCH: Panic as passengers hold on for dear life during unfortunate plane incident

If you have a fear of flying, you should stop reading now. A viral video of an IndiGo flight from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia to Kashmir in India, on Saturday, shows passengers in a panic due to the high turbulence just 10 minutes before landing. The video shows passengers, all of whom wore masks, let out screams as the plane rocked fiercely mid-air. Some offered prayers, while others tried to remain calm. Most of the passengers' faces showed panic. Overall, as footage shows, the plane was in chaos. Stomach-churning turbulence leaves passengers screaming and praying on the IndiGo flight from #Riyadh_to_Srinagar.😢



इनमें सफर कर रहे हर मुसाफ़िर को हिफाज़त फरमा pic.twitter.com/qLan0ZGnSY — CobrA 🐍 (@YOUSUF_AZAZ) July 13, 2020

The Mirror spoke to a passenger who relieved their account. The passenger described the scenes as it approached Srinagar's Sheikh-ul-Alam airport.

"A couple of times it (the plane) shook dangerously, which panicked passengers, especially the elderly who lost their balance despite having seatbelts on.

"(Those on board) were seen loudly praying and among them women cried when the plane shook heavily. Many recited verses from the Holy Quran," the passenger recollected. (sic)

A spokesperson for the airline told Sun Online: “An IndiGo flight 6E 9822 experienced a turbulence while flying from Riyadh to Srinagar shortly before landing.

“The cockpit crew followed the laid down standard operating procedures to ensure safety of all passengers on board.

“There were no injuries reported and the passengers were safely de-boarded at Srinagar.” (sic).

Meanwhile, many airlines have resumed flying following seizing of operations due to the coronavirus pandemic. As many countries are opening following the pandemic, airlines have implemented strict measures on board. These include the use of a mask.