Storm Dennis has been causing havoc in the UK. The storm is believed to have caused the worst winter floods in recent times, The Guardian reported.
The storm has affected huge parts of Britain, from the Scottish Highlands to the Cornish coast and large parts of Wales and Northern Ireland. And it seems it's caused massive cross winds at Heathrow Airport. A few days ago, footage was released showing an Etihad plane landing sideways at Heathrow.
The Etihad Airbus A380 can be seen hovering metres above the tarmac as it attempted to touchdown on Saturday in the storm. According to Sky News, gusts of up to 50mph were recorded at London's main airport as the fourth named storm of the season hit just days after Storm Ciara.