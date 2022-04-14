WATCH: Qatar Airways launches brand refresh campaign inviting people to experience exceptional journeys

Qatar Airways has launched a new brand refresh campaign inviting people to ‘Let’s Fly’ as the world reopens and travellers once again take to the sky following the Covid-19 lockdowns. With trips postponed, family occasions missed and friends disconnected over the last two years, the new campaign encourages people to start an “exceptional journey of discovery” from the moment they step onboard a Qatar Airways aircraft.

With creative agency partner McCann London, this is the largest brand collaboration the airline has seen in seven years. Embracing an iconic burgundy carpet to inspire travellers to journey to the locations of their dreams and a new specially created song, also titled ‘Let’s Fly,’ Qatar Airways invites travellers to let the airline ‘take you somewhere new’ to experience a ‘burgundy sunset sky’, again leveraging on the distinctive brand colour of the airline. “When passengers enter our aircraft, their trip becomes a reality and the memories begin as they are welcomed by our award-winning cabin crew who are the embodiment of our five-star service,” the airline said.

As one of the only airlines to never stop flying during the pandemic, Qatar Airways has regrown its network to almost 150 global destinations, with around 500 daily flights taking people to where they want to go. “ Inspiration and excitement of every form lie in wait – strolling through parks on an unforgettable city break, tiptoeing across the sand on the relaxing beach vacation of a lifetime, getting up close with wildlife on an African safari or simply reuniting with family and friends after time spent apart – whatever your dream escape, there is a world of opportunity lying in wait and Qatar Airways will take you there,” the airline promises. Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Akbar Al Baker, said: “The world has faced many challenges over the past two years and, as people begin to once again travel for leisure, we hope this latest brand campaign will inspire people to have the confidence to take to the skies once more and experience an exceptional journey with the World’s Best Airline.

“It is our mission to invite travellers, wherever they are in the world, to create memories for our passengers and ensure the journey is part of their experience, not just a way to get to their destination. “We really do roll out the burgundy carpet for everyone on board to showcase the unparalleled levels of product and service excellence experienced when flying with Qatar Airways,” he said.