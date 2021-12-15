WATCH: Ryan Reynolds teams up with Sir Richard Branson for Virgin cruises venture

Ryan Reynolds has teamed up with Sir Richard Branson to launch his gin brand across the Virgin Voyages cruise line. The 45-year-old actor and Aviation Gin owner’s latest collaboration with billionaire businessman Branson will see his premiere gins, including Scarlet Lady and the soon to launch Valiant Lady, on offer aboard all Virgin ships.

In a satirical video to announce the partnership, Richard tells Ryan: "You should try something like a Virgin Voyage. We’ve got restaurants from Michelin starred chefs, we've got incredible entertainment, a relaxing spa and we have an exclusive beach club." Ryan, who had just been seen telling Richard about the stresses of being a father to James, six, Inez, five, and Betty, two with Blake Lively – perks up when Richard assures him that there are no children present on board the cruises. Ryan said: “I just can’t even imagine treating myself to something that lovely. Can you imagine [no kids]?”