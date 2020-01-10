South African Tourism to tap into the Indian market through South Asia Tour and Travel Exhibition showcase. Picture: SATTE/Facebook.

South African Tourism showcased its stunning country at the South Asia Tour and Travel Exhibition (SATTE) trade show. This is the first time the country will showcase in India, and hopes that it attracts the Indian market. The country showcased its offerings through colourful dances and engaging presentations during the three-day expo, which ends on January 10.

The Head of Indian Hub for South African Tourism in MEISEA (Middle East, India, South East Asia) Neliswa Nkani told VoyagesAfriq that SATTE has helped South Africa enhance its presence in the Indian Market.

“We’ve been able to literally make inroads into this market. We’ve enhanced our presence in this market. It’s going to yield the results. It’s a long-term investment. We couldn’t have chosen a better time to exhibit and we couldn’t have chosen better products to exhibit.

“Again, SATTE has been fantastic for us; we brought South Africa to India and we took India to South Africa just by participating and exhibiting here. We brought the culture, we brought the music, and we brought our heart,” Nkani told the website.