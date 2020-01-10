South African Tourism to tap into the Indian market through South Asia Tour and Travel Exhibition showcase. Picture: SATTE/Facebook.

South African Tourism showcased its stunning country at the South Asia Tour and Travel Exhibition (SATTE) trade show. 

This is the first time the country will showcase in India, and hopes that it attracts the Indian market. The country showcased its offerings through colourful dances and engaging presentations during the three-day expo, which ends on January 10. 

The Head of Indian Hub for South African Tourism in MEISEA (Middle East, India, South East Asia) Neliswa Nkani told VoyagesAfriq that SATTE has helped South Africa enhance its presence in the Indian Market.

“We’ve been able to literally make inroads into this market. We’ve enhanced our presence in this market. It’s going to yield the results. It’s a long-term investment. We couldn’t have chosen a better time to exhibit and we couldn’t have chosen better products to exhibit.

“Again, SATTE has been fantastic for us; we brought South Africa to India and we took India to South Africa just by participating and exhibiting here. We brought the culture, we brought the music, and we brought our heart,” Nkani told the website. 

SA is hoping to see the results of their hard work in six months. Chief Guest Shri Prahalad Singh Patel Ji, Union Minister for State for Tourism & Culture (I/C), Government of India said, “SATTE 2020 is the 27th edition of the event, which is proof that we are thinking and moving continuously ahead for the betterment of the tourism sector. 

"I would like to congratulate SATTE for achieving this feat and thank them for giving representation to states such as Leh-Ladakh in their esteemed event. India is the only country that has a different cultural identity across dimensions and geography. Events like these showcase our rich culture in a great way. I hope foreign guests and visitors attending the event get a glimpse of our country.” 

