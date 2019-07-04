Fourth of July celebrations in the Midwest of the USA was a real adrenaline rush this year with the opening of the Maxx Force Roller-Coaster. It's unique because it has it's the fastest launch roller-coaster in North America.

When the coaster starts up it reach speeds of 78 miles (125 kph) per hour in under two seconds.

The Maxx Force is at the Six Flags Great America Park outside Chicago in Gurnee, Illinois.

According to the park's website the roller-coaster uses air-powered technology to shoot you out at such high speeds so quickly.

This is different to the traditional slow ascent up a hill via the chain lift of other roller-coasters

The Maxx Force is also has the world's tallest double inversion at 175 feet (53 meters) above the ground and the fastest inversion on any roller coaster in the world with a 60 mph, zero-gravity roll (that's 95 kph).



If roller-coasters aren't for you but you still find yourself at Six Flags there are other attractions to keep you busy.

There are family friendly activites, including a 20-acre water park, four children’s themed areas and over 30 rides and attractions to keep you entertained.

Watch: The fastest launch roller-coaster opens in the USA



