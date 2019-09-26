Australian blogger Currently Hannah. Picture: YouTube.com

Australian blogger Currently Hannah has gone where no influencer has gone before. She's teamed up with her friend Just Jess to create a brutally honest video that basically answers the question: What would travel videos look like if influencers were honest? "This past summer in Bali was everything I wanted it to be and more. It was the kind of trip that gets you enough content to post on Instagram for a whole month so that everyone thinks you're constantly travelling - the kind of trip that changes you as a person and gets you at least 6 000 new followers," she says in a voice-over while sweeping sea views and panoramic pictures fill the frame.

"I learnt so much about myself on this trip. But there was one thing that really stood out to me, and that is: you don't need a storyline to make your travels look epic. All you need is a voice-over and a soft, airy voice. And with the right dramatic pauses, it will sound inspirational."

The video is an obvious dig at other social media influencers who try really hard to portray a certain image so that they can build their follower base.

But Hannah is quick to add that she too is not exempt from the stereotype during the three-minute video. Our advice to you? Watch the video and try not to laugh at the silliness of it all.