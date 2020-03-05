WATCH: US flight makes emergency landing after man attempts to open exit door

American Airlines made an emergency landing after an unruly passenger tried to open the emergency exit doors. Panic ensued on the Dallas Bound flight from Chicago when a man who showed “no emotion” attempted to open the exit door halfway through the journey. A video captured by one of the passengers shows what happened. The airline revealed in a statement that Flight 2300 left O'Hare International Airport on Tuesday. It was less than 45 minutes into its flight to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport when the plane had to be diverted to St. Louis in Missouri, following the behaviour of the “unruly passenger.” One of the passengers Jonathan Cowan, who spoke to ABC News, said that he and other passengers managed to pin him to the ground.

He said that the man had “big, black gazing eyes. There was really no emotion. ... He had all the door levers being flipped up. He was just going at it, attacking it.”

Cowan said many passengers helped to restrain him until the flight landed. It is unclear what happened to the man. However, no arrests were made.

The plane landed safely and the man was removed from the aircraft by the local authorities.

American Airlines said in its statement: "The aircraft landed safely and law enforcement met it upon arrival. There were no injuries to passengers or crew members. We thank our crew members for their quick action to ensure the safety of everyone on board and providing excellent care to our customers during a difficult situation."

Video: ABC News.