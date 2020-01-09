What do you do when someone in the seat behind you casually plonks one of their legs on your armrest?
Do you remain silent or do you say something? A video posted on Reddit showcased one passenger’s predicament when a fellow passenger rested his bare feet on the traveller’s armrest.
The passenger, clearly disgusted, was videoed by an unidentified passenger. The video, which garnered around 76.4K views caused quite an uproar on the website.
Some passengers relived similar experiences - and shared insight on how they handled the situation.
User crims0ndrag0n shared: “It happened to me once on a flight. At least the foot was covered by a sock. I stabbed her toes with the in-flight magazine until she reeled her foot back to her lair.