Influencer Jamie Zhu shared an Instagram video on how he nabbed a Business Class ticket for free. Picture: Instagram/JamieZhu. Influencer Jamie Zhu shared an Instagram video on how he obtained a Business Class ticket for free. Known for his hilarious videos with his father, Zhu thought of an idea to get an upgrade as the prospect of spending hours in his booked economy seat did not appeal to him. Zhu went to the airport’s pharmacy where he asked the assistant for a “moon boot”. He claimed he broke his ankle. Once he purchased the boot, he proceeded to his flight. Thereafter, he attempted to sit in his economy seat. “It’s not fitting. Can you help me?” he told the guy next to him. When both of them did not get the boot to fit, Zhu alerted the cabin crew who upgraded him to Business Class.

Once in his new seat, he slipped off his “moon boot” and got comfortable. Zhu enjoyed all the perks of Business Class seat, from the curated menu and drink options, a spacious seat and VIP service.

None of the cabin crew suspected that he faked his injury and some snapped selfies with him. While the video received over 255 000 views, his fans criticised him for his fake injury.

@got____any_____grapes commented: “This surprises and shocks me. This YouTuber guy has enough money to actually go in a business class very comfortably by just paying. He has enough money. His video are trending,etc.....but see what he Why???? Whyy .” (sic).

@evene commented: “You will make all people that really in need cannot move to a better seat! That’s so wrong 😡.” (sic).

@jenimae888 commented: “So normally I like you and your funny pranks to your dad. I prank my mother and it’s silly fun. I didn’t like you using this LIE to get upgraded. I broke my ankle Oct 1 and it hurt like a MF. Why would you lie about an injury?” (sic).

