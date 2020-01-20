Influencer Jamie Zhu shared an Instagram video on how he obtained a Business Class ticket for free.
Known for his hilarious videos with his father, Zhu thought of an idea to get an upgrade as the prospect of spending hours in his booked economy seat did not appeal to him.
Zhu went to the airport’s pharmacy where he asked the assistant for a “moon boot”. He claimed he broke his ankle.
Once he purchased the boot, he proceeded to his flight. Thereafter, he attempted to sit in his economy seat.
“It’s not fitting. Can you help me?” he told the guy next to him. When both of them did not get the boot to fit, Zhu alerted the cabin crew who upgraded him to Business Class.