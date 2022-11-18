WATCH: Woman shocked to see ride-hailing driver break into her apartment

There have been a lot of questions and negativity around ride-sharing services worldwide. Either the driver gets attacked or the passenger, in brutal ways, the stories are endless.

When ride-hailing services first stepped on the scene it seemed like the safer option but now we are not so sure. One TikTok user (@gigirao) had a clip captioned “I’m still in shock stay safe pls” – that revealed how an Uber driver had broken into her home at 1.40 am, thankfully or not? he was caught on her ring camera. She was fast asleep when the intruder invaded her flat. This raises the concern that ride-hailing drivers know where you live and can basically break in and hurt you if they choose.

She said he dropped them off at 12.45am and there’s footage of them walking in. They even locked the door, ate, and went to sleep. She says she had her ring camera on to capture memories of them coming home from a night out. ‘’The next morning I checked my ring camera … around 1.40am, I see a man in my apartment, and I was like what the hell.’’ He is seen snooping around the apartment but not taking anything which had Gigi freak out even more.

Her living room window screen was cut open, along with dirt marks on a chair which is an indication of how the intruder entered the apartment. She notified the police and handed the evidence over to them. Hopefully, something will be done; this could easily have been a murder case, in today’s world you can expect anything and everything. One comment read: ‘’This is crazy. I never trusted the whole Uber/Lyft situation to begin with but this next level. Sadly, I know for a fact they don’t do much in the way.’’

This again proves, stranger danger is real.