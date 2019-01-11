We’ve all been there — a missed flight or delay leads to hours of mind-numbing boredom in the terminal — unless overpriced food and stale air is your idea of a good time.





But Twitter user @katiemgould, who describes herself as an " Obscure Vine connoisseur. Poor law student. I eat lots of noodles" showed that with just a phone and some dancing feet, any flight delay can turn into a party.





After missing her flight and getting stuck in an Atlanta airport for 4 hours, she decided to kick up her shoes to the iconic hit, “You Make My Dreams,” by Hall & Oates.





She even included her cat, Bowie, in the hilarious shuffle. According to Twitter, he is her “favourite travel buddy” and a “precious baby angel boy”.

Looks like her next flight should be direct to Funkytown!