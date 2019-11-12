If you are expecting rainbow and roses when you check in your bag, think again.
Some travellers have their contents stolen, while others have their locks removed and their bags damaged.
Jeb Brooks from GreenerGrass.com went behind the scenes at Atlanta International Airport to see what happened to luggage after it left a passenger at the ticket counter.
He spent some time at Delta Air Lines hub to see how staff handle the luggage and learn about the luggage process.
In a YouTube video, he reveals that after you check your suitcase at the counter, it heads into a “mysterious world.”