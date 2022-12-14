Weighing up your holiday destinations? Club Med offering South Africans the ‘perfect holiday’ in Mauritius

Pretoria - With the Covid-19 pandemic finally suppressed, and the December holidays beckoning, the adventurous South African public will once again be touring the picturesque country for a well-deserved break. Destinations across South Africa are gearing up for brisk business this festive season, opening their doors once again to welcome pleasure-seeking holiday-makers.

However, local destinations – to some South Africans at least – fall short when it comes to the all-perfect December getaway to boast about at work in January. Thousands of South Africans tour the continent and exotic global destinations dotted across the world, rated A-plus in terms of an exquisite escape, very far from the madding crowd. Before Covid-19 struck, dealing an unceremonious death-knell to travel and tourism, one popular international destination for the pleasure-seeking South African traveller was the island paradise of Mauritius.

Club Med's fully re-opened La Plantation d'Albion in Mauritius, following the devastating Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: Jonisayi Maromo/IOL If recent media reports are anything to go by, by July this year Mauritius had welcomed more than 33 601 passengers from South Africa, since the re-opening in January, recovering to more than 80% of pre-pandemic levels. Club Med's La Plantation d'Albion resort in Mauritius. Picture: Jonisayi Maromo/IOL Pioneering luxury resort chain Club Med, owned by Chinese company Fosun International Ltd, recently took several South African journalists from different media houses on a tour of their recently re-opened La Plantation d'Albion in Mauritius. Club Med's fully re-opened La Plantation d'Albion in Mauritius, following the devastating Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: Supplied La Plantation d’Albion offers wild coves alongside ocean-front suites, hectares of flowering gardens, breathtaking views of the Indian Ocean, a beach tucked between the sea and a rushing stream.

This preserved slice of nature offers the greatest luxury: intimacy. Club Med’s visitors to the island nation of Mauritius have the feeling of being at the end of the world, while surrounded by the Indian Ocean, off the east coast of Madagascar. Club Med's fully re-opened La Plantation d'Albion in Mauritius, following the devastating Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: Jonisayi Maromo/IOL Club Med’s Exclusive Collection service takes care of all the special little details: room service, champagne, buggies, and many other bonuses: the perfect combination for those with a taste for the very best. A view from one of the rooms at Club Med's La Plantation d'Albion resort in Mauritius. Picture: Jonisayi Maromo/IOL Olivier Perillat-Piratoine, managing director of Club Med Southern Africa took the South African media contingent on an unforgettable excursion, punctuated by land and water activities topped with all-day gourmet dining and drinking.

“A quick four-hour flight from South Africa and boasting incredible tropical weather, Mauritius is a top holiday destination for South Africans. Club Med La Plantation d’Albion is one of the few resorts on the island offering an authentic Mauritian experience. Between wild coves, lush vegetation and architecture inspired by local influences, La Plantation d’Albion is the perfect destination for a memorable getaway for families, couples or friends,” Perillat-Piratoine told IOL. There is a full programme to keep kids entertained at Club Med's fully re-opened La Plantation d'Albion in Mauritius. Picture: Jonisayi Maromo/IOL “Parents can enjoy the freedom of taking part in activities or just relaxing at the adults only Zen Zone with a cocktail in hand, while their little ones are having fun at the Kids Club under the expert supervision of South African childminders. “Couples will love spending quality time lying in hammocks in the secret coves with stunning views of the Indian Ocean and friends will enjoy the entertainment on offer and making new memories taking part in activities,” he said.

Club Med's fully re-opened La Plantation d'Albion in Mauritius. Picture: Jonisayi Maromo/IOL During visitors’ stay at La Plantation d’Albion, all holidaying needs will be met by staff who care about attention to detail. “With over 20 land, water, and air activities included, all day gourmet dining and drinking, a holiday at Albion is a feast for all the senses and fun for everyone. Whether you are a first-timer or return visitor to Mauritius, the Club Med twist on the Mauritian cuisine and entertainment will make you (re)discover the island in a more colourful way,” he said. Club Med is gearing to welcome South African travellers at La Plantation d'Albion in Mauritius. Picture: Jonisayi Maromo/IOL Better still, there is a cherry on top for families with children when they visit La Plantation d’Albion.

“With Club Med, kids under 12 stay free in Mauritius. With a pioneering childcare concept that only got better over the years, thanks to the introduction of positive education framework, kids aren’t just kept entertained when they holiday with us, they learn valuable life skills such as courage, compassion, co-operation etc,” Perillat-Piratoine explained. Club Med's fully re-opened La Plantation d'Albion in Mauritius, following the devastating Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: Jonisayi Maromo/IOL “They also get to find new passions (sailing, trapeze, etc.), bond with kids from all over the world and develop their creativity when they prepare for the weekly kids’ show. “Also, since this year, Club Med now has South African staff in strategical positions within our Mauritian resorts, including childcare at our Kids Clubs,” he said.