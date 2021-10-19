What travellers can expect on these SA airlines business class offerings

South African airlines are making their business class experience attractive for those travellers who don't mind forking out a few extra rand for added benefits. Please note, most of the airlines serve meals and beverages as their premium offering. However, the current adjusted Level 1 lockdown rules do not permit airlines to serve food or beverages, except bottled water, on a domestic flight.

Here's what you can expect on these South African airlines: FlySafair FLYSAFAIR. FlySafair launched its business class offering in August on all domestic flights. While the seating remains the same, the airline has packed a few added benefits for business class passengers.

These include two checked bags at 23kg each, a third piece of luggage up to 32kg for sports equipment or musical equipment, priority boarding, preselected seating, a blocked middle seat, food allowance and priority baggage claim on arrival. Lift airlines LIFT airlines. Lift, South Africa's newest airline, launched its premium service this month, transforming the first three rows of its Airbus 320s into its premium section.

Travellers can expect extra legroom, wider seating and reclining chairs, with the middle seat converted into an additional tray table. In addition, there is an unlimited flight change benefit, priority boarding, fast-tracked security, priority customer support, a dedicated check-in area, and lounge access. Airlink AIRLINK. Business class on an Airlink flight is dependent on the route. However, the airline’s fleet of Embraer E170 and E190 E-jets offers six business class seats. It comes with plenty of legroom and wide seats arranged in a two-plus-one abreast configuration. Onboard business class service on these flights includes complimentary meals and beverages, a 30kg check-in luggage allowance, priority boarding, and lounge access at selected airports.

British Airways Picture: Leon Lestrade. British Airways (operated by Comair) offers Club (business class) for its passengers. It offers dedicated check-in desks and priority boarding, access to the award-winning Slow Lounges, a free carry-on bag at 7kg, and an allowance for two 23kg bags for Club travellers. Club provides ample space to work and relax during the flight. Guests are offered a pre-flight welcome drink on board, a selection of complimentary meals and beverages, and British Airways Executive Club members receive Avios and Tier Points. SAA