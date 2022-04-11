Why the need for travelling is increasing

The majority of borders are open to travellers from South Africa, and we couldn't be happier. Not only are we now able to travel and explore the countries and places that we have missed. We can finally reconnect and spend time with loved ones in some of the most beautiful places in the world.

When looking at booking and travel patterns pre-pandemic, holiday seekers were more than happy to plan and book their trips way in advance. In order to have a successful trip, holiday goers prefer to plan and save for a trip. This was done mostly to capitalise on the great savings that come with booking flights and accommodation early, but in recent months it would seem there has been a slight shift when it comes to the booking patterns of holidaymakers. But what could be fuelling this sudden, almost desperate, need for a holiday at all costs?

Wellness We’ve heard this about a dozen times, but the pandemic has affected the mental health of the collective in the country. It is well noted that many battled with the effects of isolation and grief and the pervading uncertainty that was caused by the pandemic.

Research has shown that travel is incredible for mental health as it is able to contribute to relieving stress and thereby ensuring one’s life is happier and more fulfilling. According to a report in Banyan Mental Health, travelling or even planning to travel; releases stress brings a new change in perspective, helps you connect and meet new people, and inspires self-discovery. It was for this reason that the need for travel came back stronger than ever, and people weren’t willing to postpone it any longer. When the opportunity presented itself, people seized it with both hands as a chance to travel with peace of mind and engage in the simple pleasures that a good holiday brings.

Freedom As you may recall, the nation was confined to their homes, with South Africa having one of the toughest lockdowns. Not being able to move when one desired inadvertently created a newfound appreciation for the personal liberties that were previously taken for granted.

It is this freedom that travellers are now choosing to seek with abandon. Getting on a plane to spend glorious days exercising the luxury to enjoy whatever activity you choose; at any time you want, without a worry in the world! Escape I think it’s safe to say, everybody, at some point, is in dire need of an escape. When times are challenging, people seek forms of escapism.

For many reasons, the last few years kept us caged in mental, emotional and physical ways with no real options to escape the harsh realities around us.

It is for this reason that luxury brands always see growth in sales during challenging times. The beauty of travel is that it does more than allow you to relax and reconnect with friends and family. It gives you a chance to head up to the clouds and fly away to escape the day to day and life’s constraints and to-do lists, leaving you to enjoy the time spent losing yourself in a foreign exotic location, surrounded by strangers who could become friends and memories just waiting to be made. Travel has always brought joy, rest and relaxation to those that experience it, but now, more than ever, people are needing travel as a form of release of all the pent-up uncertainty and restrictions, and the need to travel now at all costs is looking to be a new sentiment.