Coronavirus, declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organisation, has raised concerns in both the insurance and tourism industry.
There have been 170 people have died from the virus in China and more than 7 000 cases confirmed, according to WHO.
Local health authorities revealed that measures were put in place to keep South Africans safe from the virus. With the coronavirus outbreak in China, many people had to cancel or postpone their travel arrangements to the affected countries.
Old Mutual Insure insurance expert, Christelle Colman said travel insurance covers the unforeseen, not events travellers are already aware of.
She said many policies will not cover pandemics as a general rule. However, certain insurers may still pay out cancellation benefits provided your policy was purchased before a warning was issued.