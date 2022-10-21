Winnie the ‘poop’ delays flight: Passenger strips down and defecates on galley floor

Just when you think you’ve heard it all. I know that with travelling comes excitement and all sorts of emotions, but this is a bit too much. ‘Winnie the poop’ a British passenger, decided to take a dump on the floor of the plane, and, get this, ‘smeared it into the seats’ according to a New York Post report.

The unnamed passenger inexplicably flipped out in protest moments before flying from London’s Heathrow Airport to Lagos, Nigeria, on October 7, according to the Sun. According to the Sun, the nameless man took off his pants on the main floor, did his thing, and continued to rub the faeces on the floor, seats and the curtain, who hurt this man so bad for him to do this? but unfortunately, we don’t feel sorry for him. “During boarding, a passenger stripped from the waist down and defecated on the galley floor. He sat in it and rubbed it onto the galley floor and aisle carpets,” the witnesses’ report states in the New York Post.

“He walked in it and started running up the aisle as far as Door 4. He smeared his arms to elbow in faecal matter, and door seats as he went,” the witness added. What is up with all the weird things happening on airplanes, snakes, and now poop? what’s next? I can only imagine how contaminated the poor carpet, seats, and curtains were, lest we forget the passengers who had to endure it all, traumatizing! Not only did passengers have to deal with the disgust of this man’s ‘number 2’, the flight was delayed by 3 hours due to the Boeing 777-336 jet being taken out of service and cleaned, what sh*t show.

