World Sleep Day: Business travellers not getting enough shut eye

Business travellers listen up. Did you know that just one night of poor sleep can negatively impact on your attention span, memory recall and learning ability? This can be the difference between closing a deal and going home empty-handed. But the stark reality is that the majority of business travellers clock too little sleep during business trips. During a research survey carried out by an independent research company on behalf of The Westin Cape Town hotel, it was confirmed that although most travellers believed their health was not impacted by their business trips, the opposite is true. Of the respondents, the overwhelming majority (82 percent) were sleeping for less than six hours, with 62 percent reporting that they slept less on business trips than when at home. In the same survey, only 32 percent of respondents believed their health was impacted by business travel, while 52 percent did not believe business travel impacted on their health and 17 percent were unsure.

This can have significant implications for both your business dealings and your overall health. The World Sleep Society found that there is a direct correlation between your quality of sleep and your overall well-being and that extended periods of poor sleep can have a serious impact on your mental capacity: Two weeks of only six hours of sleep can equal the same decreased attention as two nights of total sleep deprivation.

Chair of the World Sleep Day Committee, Dr Liborio Parrino, said better quality sleep reduced the risk of labour-related and road accidents, promoted the secretion of melatonin and protected the natural circadian clock, which prevented premature ageing in humans.

“Extending our sleep period also improves our mental and body performances during the day and, last but not least, enhances our dreaming experience, as REM stages are mostly concentrated in the final portion of sleep, which is often curtailed by the urging rules of modern life,” said Parrino.

Due to the importance of sleep in one’s wellbeing, the property is a partner in celebrating World Sleep Day. World Sleep Day takes place on Friday, March 13 2020.

World Sleep Day, organised by the World Sleep Society, is an annual call to action on important issues related to sleep, including education.

Leon Meyer, General Manager at The Westin Cape Town, said more than half of local travellers believe business trips do not impact on their health.

“Statistics tell a different story: Most business travellers skip exercising, sleep less and forgo healthy eating which impacts health and increases stress levels,” said Meyer.

Meyer said the hotel was designed around a good night’s sleep, from its signature Heavenly beds and pillows to its white tea amenities and curated in-room dining menu offerings.

“A restful night not only improves business productivity but also leads to better health and overall happiness,” he said.