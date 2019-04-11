World Travel Market Africa 2019 opens in Cape Town. Pic: Supplied

World Travel Market (WTM) Africa 2019 opened yesterday with thousands of travel professionals visiting from across the globe to attend the leading event for the travel industry in Africa.



Taking place in Cape Town, South Africa, nearly 5880 travel industry professionals attend Africa’s leading and only business to business (B2B) exhibition for inbound and outbound Africa travel and tourism markets.





Cape Town's MAYCO member for economic opportunities and asset management, Alderman James Vos says, " Statistics have revealed that a phenomenal $410-million (R5.7 billion) was generated over the three days of business on site last year and all indications are that the potential for this year’s show is even more promising".



Mirrored on WTM flagship events WTM London and Arabian Travel Market in Dubai, WTM Africa delivers a proven mix of hosted buyers, media, pre-scheduled appointments, on-site networking, evening functions and invited travel trade visitors.

The economic spin-offs from events generate a ripple effect of job creation during and after events. Additionally, the increased visitor spend hold enormous benefits for Cape Town.

