Exchange rates can make a massive difference to the cost of a holiday.
For those looking to make their rand go further, financial comparison website Finder have pulled together the top ten best travel destinations based on currency gains over the last year.
To determine the list, they compared exchange rates via XE.com on January 2019 with those on January 2020.
They then pulled out the top ten that showed the greatest growth for the South African rand, excluding any destinations that were noted as “high” risk level on travelriskmap.com.
Where you should travel to make your rand go further