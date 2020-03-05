10 tips for travellers on a tight budget

With good planning, travellers can enjoy a holiday even when on a tight budget. Shaun Pozyn, Head of Marketing at kulula.com, said good planning includes choosing how and when you travel and matching your destination to your budget. “Work-life balance is essential. It’s been proven that those who take regular holidays were healthier and had more fulfilling relationships and careers. So, it’s good to see travel, not only as a chance to experience the world around you but also a gift to yourself and investment towards a more balanced lifestyle,” he said. Here are some tips: Book early

The earlier you book, the less you pay. Many elements of travel like accommodation, flights and car hire work based on supply and demand. The earlier you book, the lower the price you pay. Subscribe to a database for early alerts on special deals.

Travel off-peak

Time your travels to avoid school, public or national holidays as well as major sports events or festivals, all of which boost demand for, and cost of, booking.

Go for freebies

Choosing accommodation that includes breakfast means there’s one less daily meal to budget for. It gives you room to spend on activities. Hotel buffets are also a boon for families with hungry, growing youngsters.

Eat and shop locally

Take a break from big-name restaurants and look around for affordable markets frequented by the locals, especially if you’re staying in self-catering accommodation or a B&B.

Not only will you save money, but you’re likely to discover more exciting and authentic flavours, that will enrich your travel experience. Carrying a goodie-bag of snacks and water will also help avoid, having to splurge on fast-food for hangry kids.

Talk to the locals

When making your way around the beautiful place you’re visiting, take a leap of faith and get some valuable local knowledge about the destination from the locals. For safety’s sake, always verify the information you find online or at your accommodation.



Consider travel stokvels

Stokvels, where group members pay a specific amount for an agreed period to gain monetary or non-monetary returns, is a good way to save.

“Travel stokvels” are a buzzword at the moment. You deposit money each month so you can travel later in the year. Always make sure you join a credible group, where you can monitor your savings and retain control of it.

Plan group trips

Travelling with loved ones or friends can be pretty cost-effective. Typically, when you book as a group, you get a discount on flights and accommodation and perhaps even on group holiday activities.

Go where you know people

Travelling to destinations where there are people you already know can enrich your holiday experience. They might offer to be your tour guide to cool spots with the best, most affordable food and have insights into the local culture.

Consider a travel package

Choosing a travel package can generally help you save. If you’re struggling to find accommodation or don’t entirely trust the online reviews, selecting holiday packages from credible service providers can help remove the guesswork. You can also specify parameters like whether you’re travelling solo, with a family or looking for a perfect honeymoon spot.

Save

There’s no better way to prepare for travelling than setting a budget aside and saving. If you plan on taking international trips, you would also need to consider the local currency and other expenses like visas.