Are you going away for the holidays? Well, make sure you take extra care to ensure that everything is in order. Picture: Supplied.

Whether your home for the holidays is an exotic beach cabana, a cosy tent and caravan in the bush, or the simple pleasures of rest and relaxation at your very own ‘home sweet home’, make sure you take care of these important safety tips for a well-deserved break:

Aon South Africa, a leading insurance brokerage offers some sage holiday advice: