15 ways Google Maps can help on your next holiday









Search for hotels right in Google Maps to see everything you need to know to decide where to stay. Picture: Reuters In honour of Google Maps turning 15 on Feb 8, Google has put together a list of the ways Google can help you plan and enjoy your next holiday. How many of these did you already know? Translate place names and addresses In a new country where you don’t speak or read the lingo, but need to get somewhere? Simply tap the speaker icon next to the place name or address and Google Maps will speak out the place in the local language for you. Stay organised If you’re traveling by plane, you can easily access your flight reservation – in addition to your car, restaurant, and hotel reservations – right from your settings so you don’t need to search for your confirmation emails.

Find and book hotels

Search for hotels right in Google Maps to see everything you need to know to decide where to stay. You’ll see photos, descriptions, reviews and more - and you can even book a room directly from Google Maps.

Remember places you visited and share them with friends

With the updated version of Timeline, you can easily see restaurants, hotels, and shops your visited on your holiday - and if you choose, export them to a list and share them with friends.

Navigate airports

Flying to a new city? Orient yourself around an airport with Google Maps. A quick search for an airport terminal, say DTW Terminal 2, will show you the lay of the land, including nearby gates, lounges, restaurants and stores.

Find a rest stop

If you’re road tripping, use Google Maps to find your nearest rest stop so you can rest, eat, and refuel during a long drive.

Plan activities as a group

With group lists in Google Maps, planning travel with others is simple and efficient, giving you the ability to create an itinerary together by adding places to go and things to do as a group.

Find hidden gems

If you’re traveling to a new city, use the Explore tab find the best restaurants, sights and events happening in the area.

Access directions offline

No data? No problem. You can still find your way even if you have spotty reception or data roaming. Whether you’re camping in the wilderness or traveling abroad, you can download a map of an area so you can see directions and use turn by turn navigation even when you can’t get online.

Don’t get lost

If you’re exploring a new city on foot, Live View can help you figure out which way to walk with arrows and directions clearly overlaid on the map.

Add multiple stops

When in navigation mode, tap on the three dots at the top right hand corner of the app, and then on “Route options”. Then, tap on “Add stop.” Google Maps will provide the fastest route between the stops.

Remember where you parked

It’s easy to forget where you’ve left your car, especially in a new place. After navigating somewhere, use Google Maps to save your parking location so you never have a “Dude where’s my car?” moment again.

Control your music and podcasts without ever leaving Google Maps

No roadtrip is complete without music. With Google Maps, you can access Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music while in navigation mode so you can keep your focus on the road.

Select a new route

If you want to take the scenic route, simply drag and drop to select a route that’s different from the directions Google Maps provides.

Make ordering at restaurants a snap

It’s not always easy to decide what to order when you’re in a new place and you’re less familiar with the menu and cuisine. With the popular dishes feature, you can quickly find out what the must-try items on the menu are.