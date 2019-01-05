Booking your travels online has many pros. Picture: Pexels.

I admit that I have always been sceptical about online booking platforms. Living in an age of cyber crimes had put me off the concept until I was forced to do so during a recent travel trip.

I am that friend who always made an excuse not to book online. The cybercrime issue is one reason but I also a pay at the place kind of guy. Once I booked online, I realised how effortless the whole process is- and the precautions one can take to avoid being apart of cyber crimes. Here are some benefits:

It is convenient: No more waiting in long queues or fill out forms. Online bookings, whether you book a holiday or a tour, is fast and efficient. You can book your dream holiday at the comfort of your own home, in your pyjamas while you sip on a cold beverage. It does not get any better than this, does it? As a recent online booking convert, I have more time on my hands.

It is cheaper: Did you know that you can get discounts when you book online? Many companies reduce their prices when they upload online. Online also allows travellers to compare prices from different websites so they can get the most affordable package. It also steers you away from overspending.

It secures your spot: The mistake most travellers make, including myself at one point in my life, is waiting at the very last minute to book. Many travellers opt to ‘wing it’ when it comes to booking their holiday and as a result end up staying or visiting second-rate establishments. Booking online gives you peace of mind, especially when you are in a foreign country.

