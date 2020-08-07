3 benefits of family travel

If you are sitting at home wondering when you can venture out with your family, you are not alone. Millions of travellers around the world had to cancel or postpone their trips due to Covid-19, and some had to be separated from their families due to national lockdowns imposed at various destinations. Family travel, when travel is safe to do so again, has many benefits for the mind, body and soul. The folks at Club Med share some of its benefits: It inspires personal growth It doesn’t take a research report to show that children who spend quality time with their loved ones have increased self-esteem. And going away on holiday as a family allows you to get away from daily distractions so you can focus on the things that matter the most – each other.

Genuine and sustained interactions with parents, siblings and grandparents as they explore and get to know the world together on a mind-expanding trip to a new place, inspires personal growth and an adventure for life. This is even more vital post the emotionally challenging lockdown the world is currently facing.

Travel creates invaluable memories

Some of our fondest family memories are created on holidays, a well-deserved departure from our everyday lives. This will be even more required post the stresses experienced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Research conducted by Club Med in the Asia Pacific region showed that the top two reasons people travel were to relax and spend time with their loved ones. The brand launched the ‘Amazing Family’ program to create an ideal environment for families to come together, and bond while taking a break from the realities of everyday life.

Family time strengthens bonds

In a busy modern world, time is a luxury – and dedicating that valuable time to family only increases its value. Spending time together with those you love increases the ties between you.

And the bonds created by families who enjoy doing activities together emerge stronger on the back of the shared experience, and the way everyone pulls together to make it a positive experience.