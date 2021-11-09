3 reasons why you should choose an Indian Ocean getaway

Summer is in full swing, and it's time to trade the indoors for idyllic days on the beach. Island holidays are increasingly popular for travellers, especially the balmy Indian Ocean destinations. We share 3 reasons you should choose an Indian Ocean getaway:

The ocean is your playground If you are a water baby or enticed by all things watersports, tropical destinations such as Seychelles, Mauritius, and the Maldives offer top-class water activities, from jet-skiing, snorkelling, kayaking and more. The more adventurous can try water-skiing, scuba diving and wakeboarding. Some resorts offer lessons to help those who are not comfortable in the water. Sailing, island tours and sunset cruises are also popular.

It's a nature lover's paradise The outdoors and nature does wonders for the soul. Island destinations showcase some of the world's most beautiful natural attractions. Seychelles, for example, offers visitors the option to enjoy big game fishing or salt-water fly fishing. There are also hikes set in some of the country's most grand settings, including Copolia Lodge Trail. The path, located in the Morne Seychellois National Park, meanders through a forest up the 497m high Copolia and showcases a panoramic view of the Sainte Anne Marine National Park. In Mauritius, travellers can immerse themselves in nature walks and visit national parks.

Golf may not be everyone's ideal activity, but it can help reduce stress and calm the mind. In the Maldives, travellers can enjoy virtual reality (VR) and outdoor golf. Some can even golf by the ocean with biodegradable fish food golf balls. Mauritius is also becoming a top golf holiday destination as it is home to some of the world’s top championship courses.