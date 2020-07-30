3 snacks and drinks that will remind you of travel
There's always that one snack or drink that automatically transports you to holiday mode, whether it's a bar of chocolate, a summery cocktail or a flaky pastry.
If you having some travel FOMO, here are three snacks and drinks that will remind you of travel:
Toblerone
CNN Travel recently published an article about how Toblerone chocolate became connected to travel, and I could not agree more. Marianne Klimchuk, chair of the Packaging Design department at New York's Fashion Institute of Technology told the publication: "[Toblerone] represents travel. The type style is like a vintage luggage label. It has authenticity and European cultural heritage. For something that is so dated in history, it feels very fresh."
For those of you who do not know what Toblerone is, it is a Swiss chocolate bar that resembles mountains or pyramids. If the wrapping doesn't entice you to travel, it deliciousness will transport you to a different world.
Croissants
Croissants have always been a treat one enjoys during their breakfast at the hotel or a quick snack at a corner cafe while out and about at your travel destination. Food fact: croissants have long been a staple of Austrian and French bakeries and pâtisseries, and developed in the early 20th century.
Coconut drinks
Nothing screams travel more than a drink served in a coconut. It is usually one of the drinks that one gets when they arrive at a tropical island destination or a hotel during the summer. It's best enjoyed at the pool.