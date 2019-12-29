While many travel experts are busy making predictions as to what 2020 travel will bring, there are a few trends we hope will remain in the new decade.
Here are some of them:
Green travel
Green travel has taken off in a big way within the last few years. More travellers are choosing environmentally-friendly accommodation, tours and sights to help preserve destinations. Green travel incorporates trips that focus on responsible travel practices and eco-tourism.
By travel companies leaning towards more sustainable ways of travel, it not only helps the environment but also enhances the traveller’s experience.
Experiential travel
Experiential travel, also known as immersion travel, is a form of tourism that allows travellers to engage with a destination’s history, people, culture, food and environment.