While many travel experts are busy making predictions as to what 2020 travel will bring, there are a few trends we hope will remain in the new decade.



Here are some of them:



Green travel Green travel has taken off in a big way within the last few years. More travellers are choosing environmentally-friendly accommodation, tours and sights to help preserve destinations. Green travel incorporates trips that focus on responsible travel practices and eco-tourism. By travel companies leaning towards more sustainable ways of travel, it not only helps the environment but also enhances the traveller’s experience. Experiential travel Experiential travel, also known as immersion travel, is a form of tourism that allows travellers to engage with a destination’s history, people, culture, food and environment.

2019 saw travellers opting for immersive experiences rather than the normal tourist routes. Whether its spending a day with the community or learning how to cook from a local, travellers want to immerse themselves in the local's lifestyle.

Travellers want to create long-lasting memories and not only capture images for social media.



Micro holidays



Taking a micro holiday is probably my favourite travel trend for 2019. Micro holidays are smaller trips, usually taken over a weekend. I have done a few this year and found it to be quite cathartic. Not only does it relax the mind after a long working month or week, but it also allows you to explore your country. Many people want to choose international travel over their own because they have the mindset that a holiday should be a week or more.

Micro holidays are cost-effective, allows you to pack more activities on a trip and you get to see new places that you would not ordinarily visit. More people should go on micro holidays. It is a delightful escape close to home.



