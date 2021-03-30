3 ways travellers can keep fit while away from home

Want to keep fit during your Easter break? Well, Andene Thomson, founder of Healthy Girl and one of SA’s leading health and fitness personalities, shares some easy-to-do exercises that you can include during your next trip. Banded Squats Picture: supplied. 1. Place your band just above your knees. 2. Start in a standing position and place your feet, shoulder width apart.

3. Make sure to engage your core and maintain a natural arch in your spine.

4. Keep your head facing forward, chin up with eyes fixed ahead.

5. Bend your knees and push your hips back as you “sit” down into the squat position.

6. Keep your back upright and chest out.

7. Push through your heels to return to your starting position.

8. Repeat the movement for the allocated amount of reps.

Banded Reverse Lunges

Picture: supplied.

1. Place your band just above your knees.

2. Start in a standing position with your feet next to each other.

3. Make sure to engage your core and maintain a natural arch in your spine.

4. With your right foot, take a step backwards.

5. As you step backwards, bend your left knee until it’s at 90 degrees and lower your right knee until it’s bent at a right angle.

6. Push back up through your left leg’s heel, engaging the glute muscle and return to starting position.

7. Repeat the movement for the allocated number of reps per side.

Banded Mountain Climbers

Picture: supplied.

1. Place your band just above your knees.

2. Start in a high plank position – arms straight and legs extended behind you.

3. Make sure to engage your core and ensure that your shoulders, hips and feet are in alignment (this stance must be maintained throughout).

4. Bring your right knee towards your chest and then move your leg back to your starting position.

5. Repeat the movement on the other leg and continue to alternate legs for the allocated number of reps per side.