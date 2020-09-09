4 questions you should ask yourself before going on holiday during the pandemic

Travelling during the pandemic can be daunting and exciting at the same time. Despite travel slowly resuming, travellers need to be mindful that the country is still fighting a pandemic. Here are four questions you should ask yourself before you go on holiday during the pandemic: Is the location safe to travel? Sure, the holiday rental you booked overlooks the beach or is located to major tourist attractions, but it's vital to research the Covid-19 cases in that particular destination before you go. The last thing you want is to be in a location where cases are high or where there's overtourism. What can I do to curb the spread of the virus?

Everyone has a responsibility to protect themselves from contracting the virus. Whether you are travelling by car, plane or train, always ensure you are wearing your mask and social distancing where possible.

Try to carry your Covid-19 essentials like sanitiser and mask with you at all times, and wash your hands and face whenever possible.

What are accommodation and tourism businesses doing to protect travellers?

The first step is to plan an itinerary. Once you have a clear understanding of where you will stay or what activities or restaurants you will be visiting, it's easier to find out about their Covid-19 protocols.

Call the establishments to find out about their protocols and what is required from you when you visit. Communication goes a long way to protect yourself and other guests.

How can I support local tourism businesses?

The local travel industry is relying on domestic travellers to explore destinations in the country so that it can keep its doors open.

Visiting an attraction or booking a hotel is just one of the ways to support the South African tourism sector.

There are other ways to support the sector, like tipping the staff and posting about your experience on social media, on TripAdvisor or social media communities to encourage others to travel.