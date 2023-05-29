4 reasons to why you should take your team building initiatives outside of the workplace

According to Granny Mouse’s General Manager, Sean Granger, team building is an important part of any organisation's success and assists in improving communication, increasing productivity, and fostering a sense of camaraderie, but it is often an event that is met with lacklustre levels of enthusiasm. Granger believes this can all be changed if you move these activities out of the office.

“We see a marked difference in the involvement of staff when they attend team buildings at Granny Mouse, and we truly believe that this is due to them being away from their normal environment,” said Granger. So here are four reasons why Granger believes that corporates should host team building event away from the work place. Conducting team building activities outside the office breaks the monotony of the daily routine

According to Granger, employees often spend long hours at their desks, and being in the same space every day can become mundane. “Taking team building activities outside the office can offer a refreshing change of scenery that will help to increase employee engagement and creativity,” said Granger. External events can help to create a level playing field

He also says that employees often have established roles and hierarchies within the office, which often hinders collaboration and communication. “However, when employees are taken out of the office and placed in a new environment, those established roles are left behind. This can create more equality, fostering better collaboration and communication,” said Granger. Going away together as a team helps to build trust among team members

The Granny Mouse manager believes that this often starts from the moment the journey to the venue begins. “Placed in a new environment, they are forced to rely on each other in new and unfamiliar situations. This can help to build trust among team members, as they learn to rely on each other's strengths and expertise,” said Granger. Hosting team building activities outside the office can help to foster a sense of camaraderie

And finally, Granger said that hosting team building activities outside the workplace can create a sense of camaraderie among team members. “When employees spend time together outside of work, they can develop personal relationships that can carry over into the workplace. This can help to create a more positive work environment where employees feel valued and supported,” said Granger. While team building activities can be conducted in the office, it’s clear to see that taking them outside the office environment can have several advantages.