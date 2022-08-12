4 things you need to know before taking a workation

Research from overseas jobs specialists at Anywork Anywhere shows that Google searches for the term ‘workation’ have risen by 455% globally, suggesting that more people are looking to work abroad. With a growing number of countries opening their doors for business and remote work becoming the new norm, many of these countries are also offering a ‘digital nomad’ or ‘remote work’ visa to workers.

There are currently more than 30 countries offering a ‘digital nomad visa’, and as that list continues to grow, so do Google searches. Anywork Anywhere also found that in the last 12 months, there’s been a 209% increase in global searches for this specific term. The search for the term ‘remote work visa’ has also increased by 122% globally in the last 12 months. With that being said, here are four things you need to know about a workation before you hop on a plane and disappear into the sunset.

A change in scenery is required in order to be creative and more efficient making a change in location a great idea. Picture:Unsplash What is a workation? Essentially, a workation involves taking a long or short-term trip away from home while still working remotely. The destination can be overseas or in your country of residency and can last from a few days to a few months. An increasing number of companies now allow their employees to work remotely, from anywhere in the world, which is one reason why this concept is growing in popularity.

What is a ‘digital nomad visa’? A digital nomad visa is a document or programme that gives someone the legal right to work remotely while living in another country. It’s often called a remote work visa and by no means just applies to digital nomads. These visas are a great option for those who want to earn while they travel as they allow remote workers to stay for longer than they could with an ordinary tourist visa without the commitment of applying for permanent residency.

Workations require proper planning so choose your destination wisely. Picture: Unsplash What are the benefits of taking a workation? There are a number of ways one could benefit from changing their work environment, which include enhanced creativity, increased productivity and more time for self-care. Being in the same environment every day can stifle creativity, and research shows that travel and exposure to various environments can change the brain's neural pathways, making you think more creatively.

When taking a workation, you escape from your usual home commitments. There’s no daily commute, and there are fewer chores waiting to be done. These short-term solutions can also benefit anyone who struggles to switch off from work.

Being in a new environment means you’re less likely to respond to emails after hours, as you’ll be busy exploring your new destination. What to consider before making the leap While the idea of taking a working holiday is appealing, it’s not the right move for everyone. It can be daunting moving to a new destination, and a workation requires a lot of logistical planning.